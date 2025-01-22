22 January 2025
FCSB defender: "We have come to Baku to win"

22 January 2025 19:04
"Although Qarabag is considered the favorite due to the home advantage, we are not focusing on that."

Ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group Stage match between Qarabag and FCSB (Romania), FCSB defender Joyskim Dawa shared his thoughts during the pre-match press conference.

The 28-year-old defender expressed his determination to secure a positive result: "This is my second time here. I believe we can achieve a good result tomorrow. We are optimistic. We have come to Baku to win. Tomorrow’s match will serve as motivation for our upcoming games."

The match between Qarabag and FCSB will take place at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium on January 23, starting at 21:45.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz

