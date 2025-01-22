Gurban Gurbanov: "Some aspects require our utmost attention" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

“We hope to secure a victory tomorrow,” said Gurban Gurbanov, head coach of Qarabag FK, during a press conference ahead of their UEFA Europa League league phase Matchday 7 clash with FCSB (Romania).

Idman.biz presents the interview from the press conference:

- There are squad losses. Will this lead to tactical changes in tomorrow's match?

- There won’t be any significant changes. We’ve trained all players under the same system and will aim to execute our strategies on the field. Minor adjustments might occur in attack-building or initiation. However, we’ve been working for years to improve our system. Tomorrow’s match requires us to avoid mistakes because this team capitalizes on even small errors. There are specific areas that demand our utmost attention, and we’re always striving to improve our gameplay.

- The owner of FCSB, Gigi Becali, has stated that they will defeat Qarabağ. What’s your response?

- In sports, such statements are normal. Opposing coaches and players can say whatever they want. We also want to defeat them. I don’t have any particular comment on his statement.

- How would you evaluate the opponent?

- I take all teams seriously and make no exceptions. There might be slight adjustments in our preparation. FCSB’s results are justified due to their discipline and performance on the field.

- What are FCSB’s strengths and weaknesses, in your opinion?

- Football is a collective game, and improving teamwork is challenging for any coach. FCSB’s strength lies in their ability to maintain discipline in defense and during attacking transitions.

- Qarabag’s honorary president, Abdolbari Gozal, passed away recently. How has this affected the club?

- His passing is a great loss for both the club and Azerbaijani football. He was a thoughtful person who did everything for Qarabağ with love. His contributions to the club and my career are immeasurable. The team is deeply saddened. While we’re preparing for the match, his memory remains with us. May he rest in peace.

- The Romanian media has highlighted the referee’s strict reputation. Have you given any special instructions to the players regarding this?

- Of course, we’re preparing to win. However, it’s not helpful to overly focus players on such matters. Losing this match wouldn’t erase our successes. The players have been informed about certain referee-related details, but we’re not overly emphasizing this aspect.

- You’ve faced Romanian coaches like Dorinel Munteanu, Adrian Mutu, Mircea Rednic, and Laurențiu Reghecampf. Who do you think was the strongest?

- I respect all of them. Facing each one has been an honor. It’s not for me to say who was stronger or weaker, but matches against Mircea Rednic were particularly exciting. Each has made significant contributions to football.

- Romanian clubs often change coaches every two years. As a coach with long tenure, what advice would you give to Romanian clubs?

- Perhaps the intense schedule in Romania leads to this approach. I won’t comment on my 16 years with Qarabag.

The match between Qarabag FK and FCSB will take place on January 23 at 9:45 PM at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz