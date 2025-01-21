Frank De Bleeckere admits referee's mistake: "He should have received a second yellow card"

In the wake of the 1:1 draw between Neftchi and Sabah in the 19th round of the Misli Premier League, AFFA Referees Committee Chairman Frank De Bleeckere has addressed the controversial decisions made during the match.

De Bleker analyzed a potential penalty situation in the 65th minute, reports Idman.biz:

“Sabah’s number 88 forward (Khayal Aliyev) entered the penalty area and pushed the ball ahead. Neftchi’s number 44 defender (Yuri Matias) touched his shoulder during the challenge, leading the forward to fall. The referee allowed play to continue. This situation involved upper-body contact, where the threshold for intervention is higher. For a penalty to be awarded, the contact intensity must be significant. The shoulder contact was minimal in this case, so we support the referee's decision to let play continue.”

However, he criticized the referee, Kamal Umudlu, for failing to issue a second yellow card to Yuri Matias:

“Following a yellow card for unsporting behavior, Matias displayed disrespect by clapping sarcastically. Such overt dissent expressed through gestures is unacceptable and should have been penalized with a second yellow card. Disrespectful behavior undermines the referee’s authority and is intolerable. Protecting the image and integrity of football is crucial. This serves as a message to everyone who loves and respects the game.”

The heated derby between the capital teams ended in a 1:1 draw.

