Neftchi U17 to face Besiktas, Galatasaray, and Fenerbahce in Friendly Matches

Neftchi ’s U17 team will travel to Turkiye on February 8 for a series of international friendly matches.

The squad, coached by Asif Ramazanov, will play against the youth teams of Turkish giants Besiktas, Galatasaray, and Fenerbahce from February 9 to 15, Idman.biz reports.

The games will take place at the host clubs’ training facilities: Besiktas Umraniye, Florya Metin Oktay, and Fenerbahce Dereagzı.

Neftchi’s U17 team earned their place in these prestigious matches after winning the U16 League championship last season.

Idman.biz