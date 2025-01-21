Kazakhstan national team goalkeeper joins Sabah

Sabah FC made a significant addition to their lineup by signing Kazakhstan national team goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov.

Idman.biz reports that Pokatilov will now contribute to the success of the Baku-based club. Over his career, the experienced goalkeeper has played for several notable teams, including Kazakhstan's Akzhayik (2010-2013), Shakhter Karagandy (2013-2015), Aktobe (2015-2016, 2022-2023), Kairat (2016-2022), Tobol (2024), and Russia's Rostov (2016).

A member of the Kazakhstan national team since 2015, Pokatilov has appeared in 28 games.

Idman.biz