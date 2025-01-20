FCSB faces more injury setbacks ahead of Qarabag match

The condition of injured players in FCSB, the opponent of Qarabag in the Europa League, has been revealed.

This statement was made by Mihay Stoyka, the sports director of the Romanian club, Idman.biz reports.

He shared that another player has joined Darius Olaru, who will be sidelined for three months due to an injury sustained during the Antalya training camp. The club official also confirmed the loss of Octavian Popescu: “Octavian will be out for at least two months. Although the injury doesn't seem serious initially, we do not want to take risks. We want him to return fully fit and in top form. In his position, we have Alexandru Musi, Mihai Toma, and Alexandru Stoian as options.”

The Qarabag vs. FCSB match will be held on January 23.

Idman.biz