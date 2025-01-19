First own goal of the year: An unusual anti-record

Shamakhi player Jalal Huseynov scored the first own goal of 2025.

He scored an own goal in the 19th round of the Misli Premier League in the away game against Qarabag (2:3), Idman.biz reports.

With this, Jalal became the author of a new anti-record in the 33-year history of Azerbaijan championships. He is the first player to score an own goal against the same opponent in two different seasons for the same team.

In the 2022/23 season, on October 30, 2022, Huseynov also scored an own goal in the match between Shamakhi and Qarabag (0:4).

He is the 3rd player in total to score an own goal in two different matches of the same teams. But two other players experienced this failure in the same season. Jairo Rodrigues "missed" the goals in two meetings of Neftchi with Qarabag in 2016/17, and Murad Khachayev of Sumgait with Sabah in 2023/24 season.

