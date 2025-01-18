Azerbaijan Student Football Federation reported - PHOTO

18 January 2025
18 January 2025 17:28
The next meeting of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Student Football Federation (ATFF) Public Union was held.

It was announced by the press service of AFFA, Idman.biz reports.

The president of the federation, Firudin Gurbanov, spoke about the results of the 2024 season of student football, expressed his views on the main issues on the agenda, touched on the necessary issues related to the implementation of the 2021-2025 Development Concept, noted the work done in student football and the measures that must be implemented. did.

Gurbanov noted in his speech that in the reporting year, the team of the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, the winner of the 2023/2024 season of the Azerbaijan Student League, took the 5th place in the 5th European University Games held among students in Debrecen, Hungary.

Then the executive director of the ATFF Public Union Elnur Abdullayev presented the report of the federation on the activities in 2024, and the general secretary Latif Novruzov informed about the results of the activities of the Azerbaijan Student League in the last year.

Later, the members of the Executive Committee had a broad exchange of views on the current issues on the agenda. They talked about the current situation of the Azerbaijan Student League, the importance of the league in the development of student football in the country. During the discussions, the importance of the participation of teams of higher education institutions in the international competitions among students for the next years was brought to attention.

In the end, it was decided to start preparations for the student team's participation in the European student futsal championship, which will be held in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, in July.

Idman.biz

