Sabah in talks to loan Kazakhstan’s national team goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov

Sabah is preparing for the goalkeeper transfer.

Idman.biz reports with reference to Sportal.az that the representative of Masazir wants to rent the goalkeeper of Kazakhstan national team and Tobol Stas Pokatilov.

Negotiations are currently underway between the parties. The 32-year-old goalkeeper's loan is expected to last until the end of this season.

After playing in Akjayik, Shakhtyor (Karaganda), Aktobe, Rostov and Kayrat clubs, the experienced goalkeeper agreed with Tobol on January 1, 2024.

Idman.biz