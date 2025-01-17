17 January 2025
EN

Sabah in talks to loan Kazakhstan’s national team goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov

Football
News
17 January 2025 15:25
36
Sabah in talks to loan Kazakhstan’s national team goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov

Sabah is preparing for the goalkeeper transfer.

Idman.biz reports with reference to Sportal.az that the representative of Masazir wants to rent the goalkeeper of Kazakhstan national team and Tobol Stas Pokatilov.

Negotiations are currently underway between the parties. The 32-year-old goalkeeper's loan is expected to last until the end of this season.

After playing in Akjayik, Shakhtyor (Karaganda), Aktobe, Rostov and Kayrat clubs, the experienced goalkeeper agreed with Tobol on January 1, 2024.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Russian media on the future of Azerbaijani football coaches: Berezutskiy has time to improve his situation
18:45
Football

Russian media on the future of Azerbaijani football coaches: Berezutskiy has time to improve his situation

Russian press reflects on the performances of Vasiliy Berezutskiy and Kurban Berdyev, who are currently coaching in Azerbaijan

Belgium national team head coach Domenico Tedesco fired after disappointing results
18:21
Football

Belgium national team head coach Domenico Tedesco fired after disappointing results

The Belgian Football Association parts ways with Tedesco following a string of poor performances in Euro 2024 and the Nations League

Fatih Tekke and Tolunay Kafkas arrive in Azerbaijan for a special visit
18:10
Football

Fatih Tekke and Tolunay Kafkas arrive in Azerbaijan for a special visit

The guests visited the Liv Bona Dea Arena and the National Teams Training and Practice Center
Valeri Abramidze: "It’s hard to see Neftchi in eighth place"
17:14
Football

Valeri Abramidze: "It’s hard to see Neftchi in eighth place"

Former Neftchi player shares insights on Azerbaijan's football scene and the challenges facing the club

Coshqun Diniyev: "I chose Turkiye over other offers"
16:33
Football

Coshqun Diniyev: "I chose Turkiye over other offers"

The Azerbaijani midfielder opens up about his journey in Turkish football, life as a legionnaire, and hopes for the national team

Rashad Sadygov: "Fairness must prevail in football’s foreign player policies"
16:20
Football

Rashad Sadygov: "Fairness must prevail in football’s foreign player policies"

The Zira head coach calls for equal rules and highlights the potential risks of financial disparities among teams

Most read

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG
15 January 09:30
Football

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have secured the signature of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli
Barcelona sell VIP seats at Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors
16 January 18:11
Football

Barcelona sell VIP seats at Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors

Club secures revenue boost to meet La Liga's financial fair play regulations

Liverpool, Man City, and Chelsea drop points - VIDEO
15 January 09:10
Football

Liverpool, Man City, and Chelsea drop points - VIDEO

The 21st round of the English Premier League kicked off with surprising results as several top teams failed to secure victories

Mingachevir FK and ASTA forge strategic partnership for regional sports development
15 January 16:10
Football

Mingachevir FK and ASTA forge strategic partnership for regional sports development

The event was attended by ASTA President Rafael Bunyatov