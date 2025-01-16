Gurbanov and Berdyev climb global coaching ranks, Santos holds steady

The latest ranking of the world’s top 500 football coaches has been released.

Azerbaijan is represented on the list by Qarabağ's head coach, Gurban Gurbanov, who currently holds 158th place with 1,646 points. Gurbanov has moved up two positions compared to the previous rankings, Idman.biz reports.

Turan Tovuz’s head coach, Kurban Berdyev, ranks 54th globally with 1,796 points, also climbing two spots. The Russian coach surpasses well-known names such as Sérgio Conceição, David Moyes, and Brendan Rodgers.

Meanwhile, the head coach of Azerbaijan's national team, Fernando Santos, remains in 184th place with 1,624 points, showing no change in his position.

The ranking is led by Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, who tops the list with 2,153 points.

Idman.biz