Qarabag provide update on injured players' status

Qarabag have provided an update on the recovery of injured players Aleksey Isayev and Badavi Huseynov.

According to the club's press service director, Anar Hajiyev, Isayev has already resumed training with the team, Idman.biz reports.

However, Huseynov will not participate in the Misli Premier League’s 19th round match against Shamakhi tomorrow.

Hajiyev mentioned that the experienced defender is undergoing individual training and added that Huseynov’s participation in the upcoming UEFA Europa League match is still uncertain.

The Qarabag vs Shamakhi match is scheduled for January 17 at 19:00, with Qarabag also preparing to host Romania's FCSB on January 23 in the UEFA Europa League Group Stage.

Idman.biz