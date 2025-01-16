16 January 2025
EN

Shamakhi's Discovery: New African Connection

Football
Analytics
16 January 2025 12:41
35
Shamakhi's Discovery: New African Connection

Shamakhi FC has made headlines with their winter signing of Tanzanian midfielder Alphonce Mabula Msanga.

The 21-year-old player has already etched his name in history as the first Tanzanian to feature in Azerbaijan's Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

Mabula, who previously played for Serbia’s Spartak and Novi Sad clubs, marks a significant milestone for Tanzanian representation in Azerbaijani football. Before his arrival, the African nation was best known to local football fans for its participation in FIFA Series friendlies held in Baku in March 2024, where Tanzania faced Mongolia and Bulgaria.

With this signing, Shamakhi has uncovered a fresh talent pipeline from Africa for the Premier League, joining a long list of African nations that have contributed players to Azerbaijani football. To date, 36 African countries have supplied players to the league, with Nigeria leading the pack—over 50 Nigerian players have graced Azerbaijan's top flight.

Several other African countries, including Cameroon, Senegal, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Ivory Coast, boast double-digit representation. Notably, Yacouba Bamba from Ivory Coast remains the league's only African top scorer.

However, nine African nations, including Chad, Benin, and Mozambique, have had just one representative each. Tanzania now joins this exclusive list.
Shamakhi’s contract with Alphonce spans six months with the option for an additional year, signaling an exciting new chapter for both the player and Tanzanian football.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Gurbanov and Berdyev climb global coaching ranks, Santos holds steady
17:33
Football

Gurbanov and Berdyev climb global coaching ranks, Santos holds steady

Top coaches worldwide see movement, with Pep Guardiola leading the pack

Inter secure 7 million Euro transfer of Tomas Peres
16:12
Football

Inter secure 7 million Euro transfer of Tomas Peres

Italian giants "Inter" agree on deal with "Newell's old boys" for 19-year-old midfielder

Qarabag provide update on injured players' status
15:51
Football

Qarabag provide update on injured players' status

Aleksey Isayev returns to training, while Badavi Huseynov will miss upcoming match against Shamakhi
Qarabag CEO: "New striker transfer may happen in winter or later"
15:35
Football

Qarabag CEO: "New striker transfer may happen in winter or later"

CEO Emrah Celikel confirms transfer plans are in motion but will depend on head coach’s final decision
Stunning scissor kick goal in Rio Championship - VIDEO
15:17
Football

Stunning scissor kick goal in Rio Championship - VIDEO

Mirandinha scores a spectacular goal in the last minute of the match between Volta and Fluminense, marking the only goal of the game
Ceyhun Sultanov: "Our clubs couldn't sign the players they wanted"
15:01
Football

Ceyhun Sultanov: "Our clubs couldn't sign the players they wanted"

Former player Ceyhun Sultanov highlights challenges in squad strengthening and predicts key battles for championship and European spots in the second half of the season

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026
14 January 09:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for another season
Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain
14 January 11:18
Football

Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has decided to leave the English club
Qarabag: Juninho's transfer process to Flamengo underway
13 January 18:16
Football

Qarabag: Juninho's transfer process to Flamengo underway

The Aghdam club announced that official negotiations with the Serie A club are ongoing
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG
15 January 09:30
Football

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have secured the signature of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli