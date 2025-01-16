Seven-goal masterclass from leader - VIDEO

The 13th round of the Azerbaijan Minifootball Championship has kicked off with thrilling results.
Three matches were played on the opening day, producing a total of 22 goals, Idman.biz reports.
Among the standout performances, Birbasha Baku claimed another decisive victory, scoring 7 unanswered goals. Meanwhile, Aznur also secured a comfortable win in their match.
The remaining fixtures of the round are scheduled to be played today.
Azerbaijan Minifootball Championship
13th Round Results
January 15
• Aznur – Galaksi: 6-2
• Sumgayit – Birbasha Baku: 0-7
• Siyazan – Shamakhi: 4-3
Idman.biz