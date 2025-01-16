Seven-goal masterclass from leader - VIDEO

The 13th round of the Azerbaijan Minifootball Championship has kicked off with thrilling results.

Three matches were played on the opening day, producing a total of 22 goals, Idman.biz reports.

Among the standout performances, Birbasha Baku claimed another decisive victory, scoring 7 unanswered goals. Meanwhile, Aznur also secured a comfortable win in their match.

The remaining fixtures of the round are scheduled to be played today.

Azerbaijan Minifootball Championship

13th Round Results

January 15

• Aznur – Galaksi: 6-2

• Sumgayit – Birbasha Baku: 0-7

• Siyazan – Shamakhi: 4-3

Idman.biz