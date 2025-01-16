Olavio Juninho: "Wishing Qarabag all the best" - VIDEO

Olavio Juninho has officially parted ways with Qarabag.

The Brazilian forward, who recently transferred to Flamengo, shared his thoughts in an interview with Qarabag TV, Idman.biz reports.

Expressing his gratitude to fans, Juninho stated: "You already know that I have left the club. I want to thank every fan for the support they have shown me. My years at Qarabag were among the best moments of my life. During this time, I experienced many joyful moments. Of course, there were sad ones too."

The striker wished the club continued success, leaving behind cherished memories from his time in Aghdam.

