The Path to a Challenging Goal and the Benefit of the Top 20: What is AFFA Striving for? - ANALYSIS

Football
Analytics
15 January 2025 18:23
31
The development strategy recently presented by the Azerbaijan Football Federation Association (AFFA) is designed with the future of Azerbaijani football in mind.

Idman.biz continues its in-depth exploration of the details within this project.

After examining the first goal outlined in the strategy, let us turn to the secondary objective: AFFA's long-term vision of having Azerbaijan’s clubs rank within UEFA’s top 20.

What Does 20th Place Offer?

It’s worth asking: what tangible benefits would be reaching the “Top 20” bring to Azerbaijani clubs? To find out, we must delve into the allocation of European competition slots among nations.

If Azerbaijan secures the 20th position, it won’t lead to any groundbreaking changes. The allocation remains familiar: one team will participate in the Champions League, one in the Europa League, and two in the Conference League.

The only difference lies in the Champions League entry point. A champion from the 20th-ranked country starts in the second qualifying round instead of the first. However, this adjustment wouldn’t significantly impact Qarabag, as the club’s strong UEFA ranking already allows it to enter at the same stage. The primary effect would be felt by other clubs that manage to claim the domestic championship title.

For Qarabag, this would mean either continuing to start in the second round due to its ranking or effortlessly defeating opponents in the first round, which often resembles a warm-up session for the team.

An Impossible Dream?

When discussing the club distribution system, let's examine what significant changes would be needed to achieve such goals. Under the current system, to see substantial changes, Azerbaijan would need to advance to 15th place in UEFA's rankings. Reaching this position would even increase the number of teams competing. The 15th-ranked country sends two teams to the Champions League, one to the Europa League, and two to the Conference League.

Both the champion and runner-up from a 15th-ranked nation would enter the Champions League in the second qualifying round—one via the champions’ path and the other via the non-champions’ path. Meanwhile, the cup winner in the Europa League would begin in the third qualifying round instead of the first. The two Conference League teams would also start in the second round, but they would be from the 3rd or 4th spots in their domestic leagues.

For comparison, the champion of the 14th-ranked country now has the opportunity to start in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

However, let’s be realistic: despite the ambition, even reaching 15th place does not seem like a viable long-term, let alone permanent, target. In fact, this goal might be considered nearly impossible. Of course, if UEFA continues to implement reforms and introduce new tournaments and formats, there may be changes to the current distribution system. But until that happens, this dream remains elusive.

Sad Reality

AFFA is likely aware of the current situation as it targets the Top 20. Currently, Azerbaijan sits in the middle of the rankings, at 28th place out of 55 countries, with 19.625 points. This places Azerbaijan 8 positions away from its goal. Additionally, it’s important to consider that Russia, which is currently excluded from European competitions, has long been a fixture in the "Top 10." The northern countries, now ranked 30th, might also return to competitions and reclaim their positions.

At present, Cyprus holds 20th place with 25.662 points, while Azerbaijan is separated from the "Top 20" by a significant 6.037 points. Between Azerbaijan and Cyprus, there are countries with strong football traditions, including Ukraine, Serbia, Sweden, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria. Of course, surpassing some of these countries is possible. However, to reach the 20th spot, Azerbaijan would need to overtake Cyprus and its seven immediate followers. Furthermore, if Russia returns to the upper ranks, even overtaking 19th-ranked Croatia would become necessary. Although Croatia is not far ahead of Cyprus, the gap in quality—evidenced by Dinamo Zagreb’s dominance over Qarabag—offers little hope for optimism.

For context, let’s look at the 15th position, which would allow for changes in the number of teams competing. Scotland currently holds 32.500 points, and Cyprus, ranked 20th, has three teams still competing, while Croatia has one and Scotland two. These countries still have opportunities to increase their points, further complicating Azerbaijan’s climb.

Rank

Country

Rating

1

İngiltərə

99,767

2

İtaliya

87,918

3

İspaniya

82,453

4

Almaniya

78,550

5

Fransa

65,093

6

Niderland

59,900

7

Portuqaliya

58,466

8

Belçika

53,100

9

Çexiya

42,250

10

Türkiyə

40,950

11

Avstriya

34,950

12

Yunanıstan

34,625

13

Norveç

34,562

14

İsveçrə

33,225

15

Şotlandiya

32,500

16

Danimarka

32,293

17

Polşa

31,875

18

İsrail

31,625

19

Xorvatiya

26,525

20

Kipr

25,662

21

İsveç

25,125

22

Serbiya

25,100

23

Ukrayna

23,400

24

Macarıstan

22,500

25

Slovakiya

21,250

26

Rumıniya

20,625

27

Bolqarıstan

19,625

28

Azərbaycan

19,625

29

Sloveniya

18,343

30

Rusiya

18,299

31

Moldova

14,500

32

İrlandiya

14,468

33

İslandiya

13,020

34

Ermənistan

12,250

35

Kosovo

12,041

36

Bosniya H.

11,906

37

Latviya

11,750

38

Finlandiya

11,750

39

Qazaxıstan

11,125

40

Farer ad.

10,750

41

Malta

8,500

42

Ş.İrlandiya

8,333

43

Litva

8,250

44

Lixtenşteyn

8,000

45

Estoniya

7,957

46

Albaniya

7,875

47

Monteneqro

7,208

48

Lüksemburq

6,875

49

Uels

6,791

50

Gürcüstan

6,625

51

Ş.Makedoniya

6,166

52

Belarus

6,000

53

Andorra

5,498

54

Cəbəllütariq

5,457

55

San Marino

2,498

Just Three Steps Away from the Goal

Looking back at history, there have been times when Azerbaijan was close to breaking into the Top-20. One such moment occurred at the end of the 2017/18 season. In the summer of 2018, Azerbaijan reached a historic high. At that time, the country was ranked 23rd, just three steps away from the coveted Top-20. The difference to 20th place was minimal—Romania was ahead of Azerbaijan by only 1.325 points. However, this achievement was recorded more than six years ago.

Azerbaijan’s all-time highest points total stands at 20.125, recorded at the end of the previous season. While it was the first time Azerbaijan surpassed the 20-point mark, the country still remained far from the Top-20, sitting at 28th place.

Year

Rating

Place

1993/94

-

-

1994/95

0,000

48

1995/96

0,500

48

1996/97

1,833

48

1997/98

1,833

48

1998/99

0,916

48

1999/2000

1,249

46

2000/01

1,665

42

2001/02

1,165

47

2002/03

1,165

49

2003/04

1,165

48

2004/05

1,332

48

2005/06

1,999

47

2006/07

3,166

44

2007/08

3,832

42

2008/09

4,498

41

2019/10

5,498

38

2010/11

6,165

37

2011/12

6, 207

37

2012/13

8,541

32

2013/14

10,375

30

2014/15

12,500

29

2015/16

14,875

26

2016/17

17,750

26

2017/18

19,125

23

2018/19

19.000

26

2019/20

18,750

26

2020/21

16,875

26

2021/22

17,000

26

2022/23

16,625

29

2023/24

20,125

28

2024/25

19,625

28

The Dream of "5+" Every Season

In 2018, accumulating just a bit over 20 points was enough to break into the "Top-20." However, last summer, the same result led to a 28th place finish. This indicates that the gains of the leading countries have grown even more substantial. Let’s take a look at the points totals of the 20th-ranked countries in the last five seasons: In 2024, Croatia had 25.525 points, in 2023 Greece had 25.225 points, in 2022 Turkey had 27.100 points, in 2021 Greece had 26.000 points, and in 2020 Croatia had 24.875 points, all securing a spot in the "Top-20."

As seen, it’s now clear that accumulating at least 25 points has become the minimum requirement for long-term goals. This translates to an average of more than 5 points per season. Looking back, Azerbaijan has achieved this only once in its history. The record set in the 2023/24 season nearly needs to be matched each time for Azerbaijan to approach the "Top-20." Achieving such a high result would require at least one team reaching the Round of 16, with others performing well. Even with this, it's hard to say for sure if it would be enough. Past seasons where two clubs played in the group stage were not enough to secure a top-tier position.

Perhaps, like in 2018, reaching 23rd place is possible, but becoming a permanent fixture in the "Top-20" will not be easy. It is impossible with just Qarabag—2-3 other clubs must also perform as successfully as the Aghdam club, and these results must be consistent. In short, while the goal is highly desirable, it remains a distant one.

Year (in summer)

Ratio

Location

1993/94

-

-

1994/95

0,000

47

1995/96

0,500

46

1996/97

1,333

41

1997/98

0,000

44

1998/99

0,000

46

1999/2000

0,333

39

2000/01

0,666

40

2001/02

0,166

48

2002/03

-

-

2003/04

-

-

2004/05

0,500

43

2005/06

1,333

33

2006/07

1,333

34

2007/08

0,666

42

2008/09

0,666

39

2019/10

1,500

34

2010/11

2,000

31

2011/12

1,375

37

2012/13

3,000

26

2013/14

2,500

29

2014/15

3,625

24

2015/16

4,375

23

2016/17

4,250

21

2017/18

4,375

21

2018/19

2,375

34

2019/20

3,375

26

2020/21

2,500

31

2021/22

4,375

24

2022/23

4,000

27

2023/24

5,875

17

2024/25

2,875

33

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz

