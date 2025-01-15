Confident leaders of Europe – Qarabag in the Top 7

With the second half of the Misli Premier League about to begin, league leaders Qarabag have an impressive lead, having dropped only 7 points from 18 games (1 loss, 2 draws).

They are 8 points ahead of their closest rival as they enter the new year.

Many teams across Europe might envy Qarabag's dominance.

Idman.biz has reviewed the leaders of European national leagues who entered the new year with better records and fewer losses than Qarabag.

The highest performance in both categories comes from Serbia's Crvena Zvezda, which has won 19 of its 20 matches, with only 1 draw and no losses, losing just 2 points. They lead their closest rival by 17 points, and it’s almost certain that they will secure the championship.

In Turkiye, Galatasaray and in Bulgaria, Ludogorets have both lost just 4 points. Both teams are unbeaten, with 2 draws.

Luxembourg’s Differdange and Malta’s Birkirkara have lost 5 points, with 1 draw and 1 loss each. However, Birkirkara has played only 11 matches, and it still has a long way to go to match the results of leaders in other leagues.

In Moldova, Sheriff has drawn 3 of 14 games, losing 6 points.

Teams with the same record as Qarabag (1 loss, 2 draws, 7 points lost) include Scotland’s Celtic (22 games), Czechia’s Slavia (19), Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Zrinski (17), and San Marino’s Virtus (15).

Apart from Crrvena Zvezda, five other clubs have a larger lead than Qarabag. In Scotland, Celtic is 15 points ahead of second place, in Bulgaria Ludogorets is 13, in Montenegro Budućnost is 12, in Turkiye Galatasaray and Moldova Sheriff are both 11 points ahead.

Idman.biz