Mingachevir FK and ASTA forge strategic partnership for regional sports development

A partnership agreement has been signed between Mingachevir Football Club, competing in the Azerbaijan First League, and the Azerbaijan Sport Talents Academy (ASTA) through the mediation of the Football Development Fund (FDF).

The event was attended by ASTA President Rafael Bunyatov, FDF Executive Director Tural Piriyev, Chairman of the Board of Mingachevir Nurlan Ahmadov, and other officials, Idman.biz reports.

Tural Piriyev expressed pride in facilitating a partnership for another regional club, thanking ASTA for its support. He also shared details about a long-term development plan prepared in collaboration with the club’s new management.

Rafael Bunyatov emphasized ASTA’s intention to contribute to regional sports development by supporting Mingachevir. He also highlighted future plans for the club.

The signing ceremony concluded the event, with Nurlan Ahmadov and Rafael Bunyatov formalizing the partnership agreement.

