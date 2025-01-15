Chairman of AFFA Referees Committee evaluates training camp in Turkiye

Frank De Bleeckere, Chairman of the AFFA Referees Committee, has shared his thoughts on the training camp organized in Turkiye for referees.

Idman.biz reports that the Belgian official emphasized the importance of the camp, noting that physical tests were conducted at the end of the program:

“The Premier League referees’ training camp was crucial for preparing for the second half of the championship. The conditions were excellent—sunny weather, natural grass football fields, and accommodation in a hotel equipped with all necessary facilities for referees. The daily schedule included two physical training sessions and technical workshops.

The camp hosted renowned international trainers, including UEFA specialist Leif Lindberg, VAR expert Kristof Dyerick, UEFA head fitness coach Werner Helsen, and UEFA Convention Coordinator Leonid Kaloshin. Over the week, we worked intensively with a professional team of referees. At the end of the camp, physical tests were carried out.”

De Bleeckere also highlighted the key sessions conducted during the camp:

“Technical sessions focused on intervention lines between referees and VAR, penalty scenarios, consistent decision-making, and more. On-field integrated training sessions were held with fitness coaches, incorporating decision-making under time constraints and strength training in the gym. Each training session combined modern refereeing demands with cognitive skills.”

He added that young and promising referees officiated four friendly matches during the camp:

“Our young and talented referees officiated four friendly matches. This was an excellent opportunity for them to gain international experience. I am pleased with their performance. I returned to Baku with positive impressions. It was a high-level training camp in terms of both physical and technical preparation, and the referees approached their work professionally. They are ready for the second half of the championship.

As the head of the AFFA Referees Committee, I want to thank everyone who contributed to organizing this camp.”

The training camp for Azerbaijani referees was held in Turkiye from January 6 to 12.

Idman.biz