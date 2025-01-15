15 January 2025
EN

Chairman of AFFA Referees Committee evaluates training camp in Turkiye

Football
News
15 January 2025 14:44
28
Chairman of AFFA Referees Committee evaluates training camp in Turkiye

Frank De Bleeckere, Chairman of the AFFA Referees Committee, has shared his thoughts on the training camp organized in Turkiye for referees.

Idman.biz reports that the Belgian official emphasized the importance of the camp, noting that physical tests were conducted at the end of the program:

“The Premier League referees’ training camp was crucial for preparing for the second half of the championship. The conditions were excellent—sunny weather, natural grass football fields, and accommodation in a hotel equipped with all necessary facilities for referees. The daily schedule included two physical training sessions and technical workshops.

The camp hosted renowned international trainers, including UEFA specialist Leif Lindberg, VAR expert Kristof Dyerick, UEFA head fitness coach Werner Helsen, and UEFA Convention Coordinator Leonid Kaloshin. Over the week, we worked intensively with a professional team of referees. At the end of the camp, physical tests were carried out.”

De Bleeckere also highlighted the key sessions conducted during the camp:

“Technical sessions focused on intervention lines between referees and VAR, penalty scenarios, consistent decision-making, and more. On-field integrated training sessions were held with fitness coaches, incorporating decision-making under time constraints and strength training in the gym. Each training session combined modern refereeing demands with cognitive skills.”

He added that young and promising referees officiated four friendly matches during the camp:

“Our young and talented referees officiated four friendly matches. This was an excellent opportunity for them to gain international experience. I am pleased with their performance. I returned to Baku with positive impressions. It was a high-level training camp in terms of both physical and technical preparation, and the referees approached their work professionally. They are ready for the second half of the championship.

As the head of the AFFA Referees Committee, I want to thank everyone who contributed to organizing this camp.”

The training camp for Azerbaijani referees was held in Turkiye from January 6 to 12.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Tragic loss for Yassine Benzia
18:04
Football

Tragic loss for Yassine Benzia

The Algerian footballer's mother has passed away
Confident leaders of Europe – Qarabag in the Top 7
17:41
Football

Confident leaders of Europe – Qarabag in the Top 7

They are 8 points ahead of their closest rival as they enter the new year
Chelsea calls back Trevoh Chalobah from loan at Crystal Palace
17:33
Football

Chelsea calls back Trevoh Chalobah from loan at Crystal Palace

The defender, who was on loan at Crystal Palace, has been recalled by Chelsea
Jala Masimova signs with Amed after leaving Beylerbeyi
16:58
Football

Jala Masimova signs with Amed after leaving Beylerbeyi

The new team of Azerbaijan national football team player Jala Masimova has been confirmed
Mingachevir FK and ASTA forge strategic partnership for regional sports development
16:10
Football

Mingachevir FK and ASTA forge strategic partnership for regional sports development

The event was attended by ASTA President Rafael Bunyatov
Most promising players of Premier League – LIST
15:56
Football

Most promising players of Premier League – LIST

CIES has released a list of young footballers under 23 who are not playing in the Big Five leagues

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026
14 January 09:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for another season
Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO
13 January 09:03
Football

Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO

The match took place at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain
14 January 11:18
Football

Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has decided to leave the English club
Juninho departs Qarabag for Flamengo move
13 January 10:06
Football

Juninho departs Qarabag for Flamengo move

"Juninho will only officially become our player after the medical and contract signing, which haven’t occurred yet"