Sevilla defender Kike Salas has been arrested for allegedly receiving deliberate yellow cards.

Idman.biz reports that the 22-year-old player faced disciplinary action 7 times in the last 8 matches of the previous La Liga season. Police have gathered evidence suggesting Salas intentionally earned yellow cards to help friends profit from betting.

If found guilty, Salas could face up to 3 years in prison.

Kike Salas is a product of Sevilla's youth academy.

Idman.biz