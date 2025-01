Real Madrid have reportedly added another promising defender to their transfer list.

The Spanish giant is eyeing Archie Gray, the 18-year-old talent from Tottenham. The LaLiga powerhouse is planning to bring the center-back into their squad this month, Idman.biz reports.

Archie Gray has made 13 Premier League appearances this season, showcasing his potential and attracting attention from top clubs.

Idman.biz