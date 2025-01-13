Qarabag or Neftchi: Juninho's Departure Sparks Interest in Mraz

Slovakian forward Samuel Mraz, a target for Neftchi, has now caught the attention of another Azerbaijani club.

The 27-year-old forward, currently playing for Poland’s Motor club, could disrupt Neftchi’s plans to sign him this winter, as Qarabag enter the race for his signature, Idman.biz reports.

With their key striker, Olavio Juninho, nearing a move to Flamengo, the Aghdam club has urgently begun their search for a new forward. The Azerbaijani champions aim to secure Mraz's services in January, instead of waiting for his contract to expire in the summer and acquiring him as a free agent.

Mraz has made a significant impact this season, scoring 9 goals and providing 3 assists in 18 matches. He has also netted once in 5 appearances for the Slovak national team.

Idman.biz