Juninho departs Qarabag for Flamengo move

Qarabag forward Olavio Juninho is on his way to Brazil to finalize a transfer to Flamengo, as announced by the Rio de Janeiro club's football director, José Boto.

Idman.biz reports that an agreement has been reached for the 28-year-old striker, but the transfer will only be completed after he passes a medical examination and signs the contract.

"Juninho will only officially become our player after the medical and contract signing, which haven’t occurred yet," said Boto.

Juninho is expected to arrive in Rio de Janeiro today. After completing the formalities, he will join Flamengo’s training camp, currently underway in the United States.

