Aykhan Abbasov: “Very few young players get consistent game time in the Premier League” - INTERVIEW

Head coach of Azerbaijan’s U21 national team and Shamakhi FC, Aykhan Abbasov, speaks to Qol.az about youth development, league scouting, and the challenges facing young footballers.

- Mr. Abbasov, let’s start with your observations of players in the First Division and the Reserve League.

- We’re actively monitoring matches in both the First Division and the Reserve League. Naturally, Premier League players are more visible on the pitch, and I make an effort to follow them as well. Reserve teams tend to have larger squads, and we’re not just focusing on players born in 2004 and 2005, but also those born in 2006 and 2007 — they represent our future. Our goal is to identify promising talents for the U21 national team while we still have time before the summer. We’ll continue watching matches from both leagues over the final five rounds — even some Second Division games. My assistants have already observed a few matches there. Some players who featured in the First Division last season are now in the Second, and we won’t overlook them. Scouting will continue until September when our official matches begin.

- Have you identified any new potential U21 players in these leagues?

- Yes, there are U21 prospects in the reserve squads. We plan to introduce new names in the next training camp. Some players we watch every round are already on our shortlist. I’m confident we’ll discover fresh talent. We’re keeping a close eye on all candidates because wearing the U21 jersey is something that must be earned. We also want the players to understand the value of healthy competition.

- Are you satisfied with the current U21 squad?

- I’d prefer to see more of our players getting regular minutes in the Premier League. Right now, that number is disappointingly low. At Shamakhi, it’s just Rufat Abbasov and Edgar Adilkhanov. Sumgayit has Aykhan Suleymanli. The rest rarely see action. In the First Division, it's even tougher — many clubs don’t have reserve teams. That means if a player isn’t in the starting lineup, they often don’t get any match practice at all. At least in the Premier League, players can fall back on reserve squads. Sometimes, though, they get neither — no minutes in the main team or the reserves. This is something we have to address. As a Premier League coach myself, I understand how important match experience is. Some players with high potential are only playing 5–10 minutes a month, which is worrying. If this continues, we’ll be forced to try younger players instead — because a year without playing stunts development. Players need to think carefully about their choices.

- Why do you think young players get so few minutes?

- It’s not just the players’ fault. We need to improve our football academies — take a broader and more structured approach. The infrastructure must get better. We often place all the blame on players, but we don’t always provide the conditions they need to grow. I’m encouraged that some academies are now sending youth teams to international tournaments. Recently, I saw Qarabag and Sabah doing just that. It needs to become the norm. Young players shouldn’t only travel abroad with the national team — clubs should organize more of these trips. If a player competes in 4–5 international tournaments per year, they gain a whole new level of experience. One of our biggest issues is the transitional phase — we lose many players at that critical time. That’s why we need more qualified specialists. Youth coaches must be more than just trainers — they need pedagogical skills. We have to accept what we currently have and make the most of it. I believe if clubs invest in their academies over the next 4–5 years, we’ll see many more talented players emerge.

- As head coach of the U21 team, what are your main goals?

- Our main goal is to compete in every match and prepare players for the senior national team. Let’s be honest — our players lack international experience. We already know what to expect from our friendly and competitive opponents. I believe some of our U-21 players will be ready for the senior team after these matches. We want to go toe-to-toe with every opponent and aim to win. We’ll also try out players born in 2006 and 2007 in the next qualification cycle — we don’t want to lose this generation. Right now, we’re laying the foundation for our U21 team. It’s important for the team to have its own identity. When players arrive at camp, they should know exactly what is expected of them. That takes time, and we need to build it camp by camp. We also need to foster national pride in our youth — they should love the jersey and our flag. We’re all citizens of this country, and we must give our best.

- Do you see any players in the current squad who might join the senior national team in the near future?

- Absolutely. I’m confident that several players have what it takes. I’ve even spoken with Fernando Santos about this. It was a proud moment when four of our U21 players were recently called up to the senior team. But they need to be fully ready when they make that leap. I believe after the upcoming qualifiers, a few more will join the senior squad — as long as they keep playing regularly for both the U21s and their clubs. We must believe in these young players.

- Finally, what is it like managing both the national U21 team and Shamakhi? Is it difficult handling both roles?

- Of course, I knew there would be challenges when I accepted the job. Together with my assistants, we’re trying to structure things in a way that minimizes the difficulties. Whether you’re coaching one team or two, it’s never easy — every job has its own demands. But we love what we do, and we approach our work with passion. We’ll soon have new assistants working exclusively with the U-21 team. At Shamakhi, we’re also aiming to bring in more young players. If they’re with us, we can give them more playing time. Talks are already underway. I truly believe that the steps we’re taking now will benefit Azerbaijani football in the long run.

Idman.biz