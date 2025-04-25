Patrick Andrade: “I believe we deserve the title”

“It was a good match; we faced a strong opponent.”

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that Qarabag midfielder Patrick Andrade shared his thoughts after their 3–0 victory against Araz-Nakhchivan in the Azerbaijan Cup semifinal second leg.

He praised the opposing team’s performance:

“They have a solid style of play and quality players. We did everything we could to win, and that was the most important thing. There's still plenty of time to think about the final.”

Reflecting on the league season, the 31-year-old Cape Verdean noted:

“We’ve had a great season in the league. We dominated most of the matches and dropped points in very few. I believe we truly deserve to be champions.”

On his future with the Aghdam-based club, Andrade added:

“My contract expires this summer. I can’t say anything definite yet about a new deal.”

Qarabag will face Sabah FC in the Azerbaijan Cup final on May 31 at the Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium in Sumgayit.

Idman.biz