25 April 2025
EN

Bahodir Nasimov: "Only 4-5 players are really fighting on the field for Neftchi"

Football
News
25 April 2025 16:00
24
Bahodir Nasimov: "Only 4-5 players are really fighting on the field for Neftchi"

“I watched the match. Neftchi played well in the first half, but Sabah clearly dominated the second. They even missed several goal opportunities.”

Idman.biz, citing QOL.az, reports that this was stated by former Neftchi striker Bahodir Nasimov, commenting on his former team's Azerbaijan Cup semifinal return leg against Sabah, which ended 1-1 and saw Neftchi eliminated from the tournament.

The Uzbek forward expressed concern over Neftchi's lack of motivation:

“The players seem unmotivated. There’s also a clear lack of confidence. You see 4-5 players running on the field, but the rest seem disinterested. I don’t know why they don’t want to play. If they can’t fight for 90 minutes, they’re simply not ready. Before the game, players should be asked if they’re prepared to give it their all. And the coach should already know which players are truly ready to play.”

Nasimov also criticized the foreign players at Neftchi, saying only a few of them match the club’s level:

“There are 3-4 good foreign players, like defender Yuri Matias. But Neftchi players shouldn’t be focused only on money. Unfortunately, that’s the case now. They need to understand what jersey they’re wearing. This is Neftchi—a club with history. They shouldn’t just come here like tourists and leave with a paycheck.”

Currently playing for Dinamo Samarkand in the Uzbekistan Premier League, the 38-year-old hopes to see the return of the "old Neftchi":

“It’s been years since Neftchi really achieved anything. I hope next season the team will seriously fight for the title and the cup. There have been too many changes—10-12 new players in, the same number out. Success doesn’t come that way. Players need time together to build a real team. I hope to see the former Neftchi again.”

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Unusual penalty: Win a match – Earn only 1 point
17:00
Football

Unusual penalty: Win a match – Earn only 1 point

Croatian football club Šibenik, currently battling to avoid relegation, has faced an unusual disciplinary measure
Patrick Andrade: “I believe we deserve the title”
15:48
Football

Patrick Andrade: “I believe we deserve the title”

Qarabag midfielder Patrick Andrade shared his thoughts after their 3–0 victory against Araz-Nakhchivan
Abdellah Zoubir: “Our goal is to win the final as well”
12:23
Football

Abdellah Zoubir: “Our goal is to win the final as well”

Zoubir shared his personal ambition — reaching the Champions League group stage
Aykhan Abbasov: “Very few young players get consistent game time in the Premier League” - INTERVIEW
10:30
Football

Aykhan Abbasov: “Very few young players get consistent game time in the Premier League” - INTERVIEW

Head coach of Azerbaijan’s U21 national team and Shamakhi FC, Aykhan Abbasov, speaks about youth development, league scouting, and the challenges
Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports
10:11
Football

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra are reportedly considering a reconciliation
WATCH: Lionel Messi’s three-game drought continues as Inter Miami lose
09:42
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi’s three-game drought continues as Inter Miami lose

The CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals have officially kicked off

Most read

New rule in works: No extra time in Champions League
24 April 11:46
Football

New rule in works: No extra time in Champions League

UEFA is seriously considering removing extra time from the Champions League

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports
10:11
Football

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra are reportedly considering a reconciliation
Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced
24 April 16:23
MMA

Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced

The prices for the world-famous UFC Fight Night tournament, hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time, have been announced

WATCH: Lionel Messi’s three-game drought continues as Inter Miami lose
09:42
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi’s three-game drought continues as Inter Miami lose

The CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals have officially kicked off