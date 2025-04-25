Bahodir Nasimov: "Only 4-5 players are really fighting on the field for Neftchi"

“I watched the match. Neftchi played well in the first half, but Sabah clearly dominated the second. They even missed several goal opportunities.”

Idman.biz, citing QOL.az, reports that this was stated by former Neftchi striker Bahodir Nasimov, commenting on his former team's Azerbaijan Cup semifinal return leg against Sabah, which ended 1-1 and saw Neftchi eliminated from the tournament.

The Uzbek forward expressed concern over Neftchi's lack of motivation:

“The players seem unmotivated. There’s also a clear lack of confidence. You see 4-5 players running on the field, but the rest seem disinterested. I don’t know why they don’t want to play. If they can’t fight for 90 minutes, they’re simply not ready. Before the game, players should be asked if they’re prepared to give it their all. And the coach should already know which players are truly ready to play.”

Nasimov also criticized the foreign players at Neftchi, saying only a few of them match the club’s level:

“There are 3-4 good foreign players, like defender Yuri Matias. But Neftchi players shouldn’t be focused only on money. Unfortunately, that’s the case now. They need to understand what jersey they’re wearing. This is Neftchi—a club with history. They shouldn’t just come here like tourists and leave with a paycheck.”

Currently playing for Dinamo Samarkand in the Uzbekistan Premier League, the 38-year-old hopes to see the return of the "old Neftchi":

“It’s been years since Neftchi really achieved anything. I hope next season the team will seriously fight for the title and the cup. There have been too many changes—10-12 new players in, the same number out. Success doesn’t come that way. Players need time together to build a real team. I hope to see the former Neftchi again.”

Idman.biz