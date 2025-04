The 31st round of the German Bundesliga kicked off with a single match.

Stuttgart hosted Heidenheim at home, Idman.biz reports.

The visitors, currently among the bottom teams, were in desperate need of three points—and they got exactly that. Heidenheim secured a narrow 1-0 victory, scoring the decisive goal in the 89th minute. This crucial result keeps their hopes of staying in the Bundesliga alive.

German Bundesliga

Matchday 31

April 25

22:30. Stuttgart 0–1 Heidenheim

Idman.biz