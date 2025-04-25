25 April 2025
EN

Unusual penalty: Win a match – Earn only 1 point

Football
News
25 April 2025 17:00
22
Unusual penalty: Win a match – Earn only 1 point

Croatian football club Šibenik, currently battling to avoid relegation, has faced an unusual disciplinary measure.

The Arbitration Court ruled that Šibenik would receive only 1 point for each win instead of the usual 3, due to financial irregularities, Idman.biz reports.

According to Sportske Novosti, the decision was soon overturned after the club paid off its debts. Sources close to club president Željko Karajić revealed that the outstanding payments were owed to former coaches Mario Svitanković and Damir Čanadi, totaling approximately €276,000. With the issue resolved, the sanction was lifted.

However, the troubles are far from over. The club’s accounts have been frozen since March, players are not being paid, and there are licensing concerns for next season—even if they manage to remain in the top flight. The search for new ownership is also ongoing.

Šibenik still has a mathematical chance to stay up, but with five rounds remaining, they sit at the bottom of the table with 28 points, trailing 9th-placed Lokomotiva Zagreb by 5 points.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Bahodir Nasimov: "Only 4-5 players are really fighting on the field for Neftchi"
16:00
Football

Bahodir Nasimov: "Only 4-5 players are really fighting on the field for Neftchi"

The Uzbek forward expressed concern over Neftchi's lack of motivation
Patrick Andrade: “I believe we deserve the title”
15:48
Football

Patrick Andrade: “I believe we deserve the title”

Qarabag midfielder Patrick Andrade shared his thoughts after their 3–0 victory against Araz-Nakhchivan
Abdellah Zoubir: “Our goal is to win the final as well”
12:23
Football

Abdellah Zoubir: “Our goal is to win the final as well”

Zoubir shared his personal ambition — reaching the Champions League group stage
Aykhan Abbasov: “Very few young players get consistent game time in the Premier League” - INTERVIEW
10:30
Football

Aykhan Abbasov: “Very few young players get consistent game time in the Premier League” - INTERVIEW

Head coach of Azerbaijan’s U21 national team and Shamakhi FC, Aykhan Abbasov, speaks about youth development, league scouting, and the challenges
Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports
10:11
Football

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra are reportedly considering a reconciliation
WATCH: Lionel Messi’s three-game drought continues as Inter Miami lose
09:42
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi’s three-game drought continues as Inter Miami lose

The CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals have officially kicked off

Most read

New rule in works: No extra time in Champions League
24 April 11:46
Football

New rule in works: No extra time in Champions League

UEFA is seriously considering removing extra time from the Champions League

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports
10:11
Football

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra are reportedly considering a reconciliation
Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced
24 April 16:23
MMA

Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced

The prices for the world-famous UFC Fight Night tournament, hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time, have been announced

WATCH: Lionel Messi’s three-game drought continues as Inter Miami lose
09:42
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi’s three-game drought continues as Inter Miami lose

The CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals have officially kicked off