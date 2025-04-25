Unusual penalty: Win a match – Earn only 1 point

Croatian football club Šibenik, currently battling to avoid relegation, has faced an unusual disciplinary measure.

The Arbitration Court ruled that Šibenik would receive only 1 point for each win instead of the usual 3, due to financial irregularities, Idman.biz reports.

According to Sportske Novosti, the decision was soon overturned after the club paid off its debts. Sources close to club president Željko Karajić revealed that the outstanding payments were owed to former coaches Mario Svitanković and Damir Čanadi, totaling approximately €276,000. With the issue resolved, the sanction was lifted.

However, the troubles are far from over. The club’s accounts have been frozen since March, players are not being paid, and there are licensing concerns for next season—even if they manage to remain in the top flight. The search for new ownership is also ongoing.

Šibenik still has a mathematical chance to stay up, but with five rounds remaining, they sit at the bottom of the table with 28 points, trailing 9th-placed Lokomotiva Zagreb by 5 points.

