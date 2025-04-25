25 April 2025
Abdellah Zoubir: “Our goal is to win the final as well”

Football
News
25 April 2025 12:23
26
“The match was really tough. Once we scored the opener, the game opened up. We managed to score a second and then a third. We're very happy to have reached the final. Our goal now is to win it,” said Qarabag midfielder Abdellah Zoubir after their 3–0 second-leg victory over Araz-Nakhchivan in the Azerbaijan Cup semifinal.

Idman.biz, via Futbolxeber.az, reports that the Frenchman also commented on where they draw their constant motivation from: “This is our job. The club pays us to go out there and give our all every single match.”

Zoubir shared his personal ambition as well — reaching the Champions League group stage:

“Every player dreams of playing in the Champions League groups — and I’m no different. We came close last year, but couldn’t quite unlock the door. I’m confident we’ve learned from those mistakes. This time, we’ll be better prepared to make it through.”

Idman.biz

