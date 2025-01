Arsenal player Oleksandr Zinchenko is a target of Inter.

Italian club wants to add the Ukrainian winger to its team this month, Idman.biz reports.

The representative of Milan has already started negotiations with the London club. It is true that Fenerbahce is interested in Zinchenko's service. However, the Turks are waiting for the progress of negotiations between Inter and Arsenal.

Zinchenko played 11 matches in Arsenal this season.

Idman.biz