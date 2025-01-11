11 January 2025
Musa Gurbanli: "My time in Sweden was a valuable experience" - INTERVIEW

Qarabag striker Musa Gurbanli shared his thoughts with Sportlife.az in an interview, reflecting on key moments from the past year in his career.

- The domestic league has been successful for Qarabag, but Europe didn’t meet expectations. Was it hard adapting to the new format, or were the opponents simply stronger?
- I wouldn’t call it entirely unsuccessful, but of course, we wanted more. In football, such fluctuations are normal. No team delivers consistent results every year. There are various reasons—adapting to formats, opponent quality, or even bad luck. Regardless, we still have games ahead, and we’re focused on moving forward.

- Do you ever feel burdened as if the weight of Azerbaijani football is entirely on Qarabag's shoulders? Expectations have only grown, especially after the Bayer games.
- We understand this responsibility very well. Qarabag is vital for Azerbaijani football and the country overall. We take this very seriously, which is why we work hard and approach our duties with great commitment.

- You ended the year on a high, scoring in two of your last three games. How do you evaluate last year?
- The first half was challenging. I faced some difficulties at Djurgårdens in Sweden. Returning to Qarabag, I gained good form during the training camp but unfortunately suffered an injury that required surgery. It took time to recover both physically and mentally. Thankfully, I’m gradually regaining my form, but there’s still a lot I need to improve.

- Your connection with Nariman on the field seems strong. Both of your goals against Sumqayıt came from his assists. How do you view his development?
- Nariman is incredibly talented and undoubtedly the future of our football. He’s still young—two years younger than me—and his progress excites us all. I hope he continues working hard and contributes greatly to Azerbaijani football.

- What did a year in Sweden teach you the most?
- It was a significant experience for me as a young player. It was my first time living and playing abroad, away from my family and home. Initially, it was exciting, but I faced challenges later. Overall, it was a valuable life and career experience.

- Things started well during your first four months at Djurgårdens. What changed afterward?
- When I arrived, their season was midway, and we had just returned from the summer break. I played regularly during that half-season and was starting to adapt. However, after the winter break, things shifted. Despite positive feedback from the coaching staff, my opportunities diminished. Even though I wasn’t in the matchday squad toward the end, I kept working hard in training and remained professional.
Still, the second half of the season didn’t go as expected. Regardless, I view it as a positive experience and focus on the future.

- There’s ongoing discussion about lifting the foreign player limit. Do you think it will affect opportunities for local players, or will the best always find a place?
- It’s not my business to comment on this. The decision-makers are discussing it thoroughly. Our job remains the same: to work hard and do our best on the field.

Idman.biz

