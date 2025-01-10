10 January 2025
Path to success for Azerbaijani football

The road to success for Azerbaijani football is outlined through six strategic directions, as highlighted in AFFA’s development strategy.

Idman.biz reports that achieving success requires implementation across these six areas:

1. Mass Participation
Increasing interest in football and continually promoting its popularity.
Creating a unified community of fans supporting their favorite teams and players in local clubs.
2. Education
Developing football professionals capable of fostering a productive and growth-oriented environment.
3. Development
Enhancing regional and youth football by providing elite-level training for the most talented players in academies, professional clubs, and national teams.
4. Sustainability
Strengthening the financial stability of AFFA and professional clubs by increasing revenue sources.
5. Infrastructure
Improving infrastructure for professional and youth football.
Identifying gaps across the football ecosystem and addressing them through development.
6. Support
Promoting inclusivity and social responsibility.

Ensuring that everyone has access to participate in football activities and events.

