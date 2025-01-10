AFFA’s key goals unveiled

AFFA has revealed the main objectives of its development strategy project, which was presented to the public today.

Idman.biz reports that the project focuses on five key areas of development:

1. The long-term goal is to position the men’s national team among the top 75 teams and the women’s national team among the top 50 teams in FIFA rankings.

2. Another target is for Azerbaijani men’s clubs to rank in the top 20 and women’s clubs in the top 40 of UEFA’s club rankings.

3. AFFA aims to create an innovative Football Development Center in Azerbaijan to nurture talented players and coaching staff capable of attracting attention from Europe’s leading clubs.

4. Ensuring that the men’s and women’s youth national teams regularly qualify for the final stages of European championships by enhancing their competitiveness.

5. A key focus is to double the overall market value of professional football clubs in Azerbaijan.



Idman.biz