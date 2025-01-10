Where can children play football? AFFA highlights infrastructure crisis

The development strategy project unveiled by AFFA today confirms that significant infrastructure issues persist in Azerbaijani football.

Only 5 out of 34 clubs competing in the Premier League, First League, and Second League have training facilities that meet minimum standards, Idman.biz reports.

Currently, Azerbaijan has 7 stadiums that hold UEFA’s second or higher category certification.

The national team utilizes 3 stadiums for matches and training. However, only one primary training base, the Dalga Arena, serves all national teams.

The situation in youth football is equally alarming. Out of the country's 65 sports schools (CYSS), only 5 have football fields.

This stark reality raises the question: where can children play football?

Idman.biz