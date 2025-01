Belgian winger of Galatasaray Dries Mertens has signed a world record in 2024.

Idman.biz reports with reference to Transfermarkt that the 37-year-old football player made 27 assists more than anyone else.

Mohamed Salah, the striker of Liverpool and the Egyptian national team, and Lamin Yamal, the winger of Barcelona and the Spanish national team, made 26 assists each during the last year.

The indicators in national matches and club competitions are taken into account.

