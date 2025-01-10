Qarabag reject Flamengo's initial offer for Olavio Juninho

Qarabag have turned down Flamengo's first bid for striker Olavio Juninho.

Idman.biz, citing Brazilian media, reports that the terms proposed by the Rio de Janeiro club did not satisfy the Azerbaijani champions. Qarabag have set a price tag of €6 million for the forward, but Flamengo’s initial offer fell short, stalling the transfer for now.

However, Flamengo are preparing a second bid, optimistic that Qarabag may lower their demands, especially considering the player’s desire to return to his home country. Juninho is reportedly eager to play in Brazil and has already reached a preliminary agreement with the club.

Previously, Juninho had agreed to a move to Sevilla but later decided to return to Brazil.

Idman.biz