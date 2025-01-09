Patrick Andrade: "We want to qualify for the Europa League playoffs"

Patrick Andrade, the Qarabag midfielder of from Cape Verde, expressed his ambitions for the team in the Europa League and their winter training preparations in an interview with Report.

Idman.biz reports that Andrade discussed his team's preparations for the second half of the season: "We've already started our preparations for the second half of the season a few days ago. It’s always tough for players when returning from a break, but we are gradually increasing the intensity of our training sessions every day."

He then focused on Qarabag’s upcoming UEFA Europa League matches against FCSB and Olympiacos: "As always, we want to showcase our game in Europe. Just like we have prepared for past matches, we are continuing in the same way. We believe we can make our fans happy in the upcoming two games. Our biggest goal is to qualify for the playoffs. We have hope, and if we perform well, we believe we can achieve this."

Andrade also commented on his teammate Olavio Juninho’s potential move to Spain’s Sevilla and Brazil’s Flamengo: "Such situations happen in football. If you have a chance to move to a big club, you must take it. I believe the outcome will be good for him. Everything is under the control of our head coach, Gurban Gurbanov. If Juninho leaves Qarabag, he knows how to structure the team. I wish him all the best in his future career."

