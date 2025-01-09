Qarabag rejects offer from German giant Bayer for Juninho

Another club has expressed interest in signing Juninho.

Idman.biz, citing Offsideplus.az, reports that the offer came from the German giant Bayer Leverkusen.

The information was shared by Vene Casagrande, a correspondent of SBT Rio. According to the report, Bayer Leverkusen made an offer to Qarabag that was lower than Sevilla's: "It wasn't just the Spaniards who were interested in Juninho. Another well-known club, Bayer, also showed interest. However, at that time, Sevilla's offer was more favorable for both the club and the player."

Idman.biz