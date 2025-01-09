Flamengo's offer to Qarabag’s Juninho revealed

Flamengo, one of Brazil's top football clubs, has reportedly offered Qarabag striker Olávio Juninho a lucrative salary as part of their transfer bid.

Idman.biz, via Report, reports that the Série A club has verbally agreed with the 28-year-old forward, offering him a monthly salary of 700,000 Brazilian reais (approximately 206,000 AZN).

Flamengo has also proposed a transfer fee of €4 million to Qarabag, and negotiations between the parties are ongoing.

Juninho, who joined Qarabag in 2023, has already claimed titles in the Azerbaijani Premier League and Cup.

