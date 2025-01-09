9 January 2025
EN

"Putin" plays for Sturm, "Erdogan" also in the team

Football
News
9 January 2025 10:10
7
"Putin" plays for Sturm, "Erdogan" also in the team

Backup goalkeeper Daniil Khudyakov is called “Putin” due to his nationality by the club's equipment manager, Simo Maric.

Idman.biz reports that the Russian footballer joined the Austrian club this summer.

Maric, who has worked with Sturm for 32 years. Maric’s humor is a staple at the club, even extending to the nicknames he gives players.

Former striker Erencan Yardimci was nicknamed “Erdogan.”

"These nicknames are never meant to offend. It’s just my way of keeping things light," Maric clarifies in an interview with Kleine Zeitung.

Idman.biz

Related news

Fernando Santos: "This is a unique experience"
09:53
Football

Fernando Santos: "This is a unique experience"

The former coach of the Portuguese national team shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance at Al-Nassr
EMF Individual Awards: Azerbaijani midfielder named Europe’s best
09:32
Football

EMF Individual Awards: Azerbaijani midfielder named Europe’s best

Alizada is the second Azerbaijani minifootball player to receive this honor
Liverpool’s 24-match unbeaten streak ends – VIDEO
09:23
Football

Liverpool’s 24-match unbeaten streak ends – VIDEO

Tottenham hosted Liverpool in London
Juninho follows the same path as them: Missed move to Sevilla
8 January 18:30
Football

Juninho follows the same path as them: Missed move to Sevilla

Olavio Juninho, the striker of Qarabag, is not the first player to reconsider a move to Sevilla, having been on the verge of completing a transfer to the Spanish club
Real and Barcelona's opponents determined for Copa del Rey Round of 16
8 January 18:19
Football

Real and Barcelona's opponents determined for Copa del Rey Round of 16

The draw for the Round of 16 in the Copa del Rey has been held
Elon Musk interested in buying Liverpool FC - VIDEO
8 January 17:59
Football

Elon Musk interested in buying Liverpool FC - VIDEO

"Anybody would want to - so would I”

Most read

Patrick Kluivert appointed head coach of Indonesia national team
6 January 16:52
Football

Patrick Kluivert appointed head coach of Indonesia national team

The 48-year-old coach's presentation will take place on January 12
Juninho to fund €1 million of his own transfer to Sevilla
6 January 16:48
Football

Juninho to fund €1 million of his own transfer to Sevilla

Qarabag forward Olavio Juninho's move to Sevilla has been subject to new details, with the Spanish media revealing some of the terms of the agreement
Milan seek revenge, Inter pursues record in Italian Super Cup final
6 January 13:04
Football

Milan seek revenge, Inter pursues record in Italian Super Cup final

The Black and Blues, who have lifted the Super Cup title three times in the last three years, will battle for their fourth consecutive victory
Real Madrid eye rising Uzbek talent Abdukodir Khusanov
7 January 17:40
Football

Real Madrid eye rising Uzbek talent Abdukodir Khusanov

Real Madrid are showing interest in Abdukodir Khusanov, a central defender for the Uzbekistan national team and France's Lens club