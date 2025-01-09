"Putin" plays for Sturm, "Erdogan" also in the team

Backup goalkeeper Daniil Khudyakov is called “Putin” due to his nationality by the club's equipment manager, Simo Maric.

Idman.biz reports that the Russian footballer joined the Austrian club this summer.

Maric, who has worked with Sturm for 32 years. Maric’s humor is a staple at the club, even extending to the nicknames he gives players.

Former striker Erencan Yardimci was nicknamed “Erdogan.”

"These nicknames are never meant to offend. It’s just my way of keeping things light," Maric clarifies in an interview with Kleine Zeitung.

Idman.biz