Elon Musk is reportedly interested in purchasing the English club Liverpool FC.

This was revealed by his father, Errol Musk, Idman.biz reports.

He mentioned that Elon, whose grandmother has Liverpool roots, wishes to acquire the club representing the city his family is connected to: “He would like to yes, obviously. Anybody would want to - so would I.”

The current owners of the club have no intention of selling Liverpool.

Idman.biz