Decision on Olmo's registration to be made by a Real Madrid fan

The final decision regarding Dani Olmo's registration to play in LaLiga will be made by an individual who is known for supporting Real Madrid.

FC Barcelona has appealed to Spain’s High Council for Sports regarding Olmo's registration, Idman.biz reports.

This body is headed by José Uribes, a long-time Real Madrid fan. Uribes, who serves as the Secretary of State for Sports, will be responsible for making a decision about Barcelona’s player, who represents their primary rival.

The final decision regarding Olmo’s registration is expected to be made by the end of January.

Idman.biz