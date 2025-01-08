8 January 2025
Best Defender of the Year: Vusal Isayev wins the EMF Individual Award

EMF Individual Awards have been announced.

Azerbaijan’s national team player Vusal Isayev has been recognized as Europe’s Best Defender of the Year.

For context, Vusal Isayev is a key player of Azerbaijan’s champion team, Birbasha Baku.

