Sabail FC completed the signing of another player during the winter transfer window.

According to information provided by the club to Idman.biz, the Baku-based team has signed a contract with Innocent Nshuti until the end of the season.

The forward, who plays for the Rwanda national team, has scored 2 goals in 10 appearances.

Sabail has also added Mirabdulla Abbasov and Marko Nikolić to their squad earlier.

Idman.biz