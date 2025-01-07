Vagif Sadygov: "Future progress demands change, but not just yet"

"We often consider various limitations at different times. Every year, the issue of limits is discussed. However, we have yet to achieve the results we desire."

Idman.biz reports that Vagif Sadygov shared these thoughts in an interview with Sport24.az.

The Chairman of the Coaches' Committee emphasized that abolishing the foreign player limit might become inevitable in the future:

"I believe that for progress, lifting the limit will eventually be unavoidable. However, for now, there are challenges. If we close the doors to local players, we must open other opportunities for them. If we do, we might not see the desired results in the First and Second Leagues. Players will fall behind in their development. Alternatively, if we open these doors, they should play in leagues abroad. But if the championships in those countries are significantly weaker than ours, then why open these doors? First, we need to establish a unified system and an efficient mechanism."

Sadygov also stressed that making major changes at this stage would be premature:

"I’ve always said we start reforms from the top of the pyramid. However, we need to foster competition starting from the lower leagues. Players performing under pressure will grow stronger year by year. Currently, implementing major changes is premature. For example, we once tried to revive football in the regions by creating the Regional League. For work starting from the grassroots to succeed, we need significant infrastructure to ensure they play in competitive championships on quality pitches."

The issue of abolishing the foreign player limit in the Misli Premier League is currently on the agenda. The AFFA Executive Committee meeting is scheduled for this month, where a final decision will be made.

Idman.biz