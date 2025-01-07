7 January 2025
EN

Two-time Asian Champions League winner loses professional status

Football
News
7 January 2025 14:48
32
Two-time Asian Champions League winner loses professional status

Guangzhou FC, the 8-time Chinese champion, have lost their professional status.

The team was unable to secure a license to compete in the 2nd division for the 2025 season due to severe financial issues and mounting debts, Idman.biz reports.

Despite their efforts, the club failed to gather the necessary funds to maintain its professional activities.

Once regarded as the world’s most valuable football club in 2016, Guangzhou enjoyed a golden era, winning the national championship seven consecutive times between 2011 and 2017, and claiming an additional title in 2019. The club also triumphed in the Asian Champions League twice, in 2013 and 2015.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Tottenham trigger Son Heung-Min contract extension
16:25
Football

Tottenham trigger Son Heung-Min contract extension

The new agreement will keep the 32-year-old midfielder at the London club until the summer of 2026
Ruslan Fischenko returns to Rodina amid AFFA's interest in national team call-up
15:52
Football

Ruslan Fischenko returns to Rodina amid AFFA's interest in national team call-up

The 24-year-old midfielder had joined Chernomorets (Novorossiysk) on loan at the start of the season
Qarabag's Europa League rival Olympiacos in talks to loan Man Utd’s Antony
15:34
Football

Qarabag's Europa League rival Olympiacos in talks to loan Man Utd’s Antony

Journalist and insider Florian Plettenberg shared this information on social media
Rashad Eyyubov: "When I received an offer from AFFA, I agreed without much thought"
15:06
Football

Rashad Eyyubov: "When I received an offer from AFFA, I agreed without much thought"

According to the 32-year-old specialist, he is happy to be a part of the national team
Ramin Guliyev: "Abolition of the foreigner limit will directly affect the national team"
14:31
Football

Ramin Guliyev: "Abolition of the foreigner limit will directly affect the national team"

Guliyev expressed his opinion on how the cancellation of this limit will affect Azerbaijani football
Alexis McAllister tops victory chart in 2024
14:16
Football

Alexis McAllister tops victory chart in 2024

Argentine midfielder Alexis McAllister, a key player for the national team and Liverpool, set a remarkable record in 2024

Most read

Patrick Kluivert appointed head coach of Indonesia national team
6 January 16:52
Football

Patrick Kluivert appointed head coach of Indonesia national team

The 48-year-old coach's presentation will take place on January 12
Men’s World Best Goal Scorer 2024: Viktor Gyökeres ranks 1st, Cristiano Ronaldo 4th
6 January 09:25
Football

Men’s World Best Goal Scorer 2024: Viktor Gyökeres ranks 1st, Cristiano Ronaldo 4th

International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has compiled a ranking of players with the most goals across all competitions
Milan seek revenge, Inter pursues record in Italian Super Cup final
6 January 13:04
Football

Milan seek revenge, Inter pursues record in Italian Super Cup final

The Black and Blues, who have lifted the Super Cup title three times in the last three years, will battle for their fourth consecutive victory
Sevilla nears €4m deal for Juninho with bonus clauses in place - DETAILS
6 January 10:52
Football

Sevilla nears €4m deal for Juninho with bonus clauses in place - DETAILS

Qarabag FK will receive an extra €250,000 if Sevilla secures a spot in Europe’s premier club competition