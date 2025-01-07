Two-time Asian Champions League winner loses professional status

Guangzhou FC, the 8-time Chinese champion, have lost their professional status.

The team was unable to secure a license to compete in the 2nd division for the 2025 season due to severe financial issues and mounting debts, Idman.biz reports.

Despite their efforts, the club failed to gather the necessary funds to maintain its professional activities.

Once regarded as the world’s most valuable football club in 2016, Guangzhou enjoyed a golden era, winning the national championship seven consecutive times between 2011 and 2017, and claiming an additional title in 2019. The club also triumphed in the Asian Champions League twice, in 2013 and 2015.

Idman.biz