Ramin Guliyev: "Abolition of the foreigner limit will directly affect the national team"

Azerbaijani football coach, former coach of Sabah Ramin Guliyev made a statement to the Sportal.az website.

He talked about the legionary limit, which is expected to be canceled in the Misli Premier League from the new season, Idman.biz reports.

Guliyev expressed his opinion on how the cancellation of this limit will affect Azerbaijani football: "We have seen the practice of canceling the foreigner limit once. However, it was not very effective. Clubs with a high budget will prefer legionnaires. Those with a low budget will bring mediocre local players and low-level legionnaires. We are already suffering from a shortage of players, because I think most teams will prefer the player Remember, the U-21 limit was removed. Players from the first league were invited to the U-21 team. In any case, there were 4-5 young players in the teams, which means 40-50 players for our national team. Now people are happy when they see a young player."

Idman.biz