Real Madrid advance Copa del Rey R16 with Arda Güler's brace - VIDEO

Real Madrid advance Copa del Rey R16 with Arda Güler's brace - VIDEO

The Round of 32 in the Copa del Rey continued with an impressive performance from Real Madrid, Idman.biz reports.

The Madrid giants faced Deportiva Minera away and secured a dominant 5-0 victory. Turkish rising star Arda Güler shone brightly, contributing two goals to the win. The remaining goals were scored by Valverde, Camavinga, and Modric.

Previously, clubs like Barcelona, Pontevedra, Athletic Bilbao, Atletico Madrid, Ourense, Real Sociedad, Getafe, Betis, Celta, Rayo Vallecano, Almeria, Elche, Leganes, and Osasuna had already secured their spots in the Round of 16. The final team to qualify will be determined tomorrow in the Eldense vs. Valencia clash.

