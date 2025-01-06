6 January 2025
New member of Fernando Santos' coaching staff – PHOTO

6 January 2025 17:09
New member of Fernando Santos' coaching staff – PHOTO

A change has occurred in the coaching staff of Sabah FC.

Idman.biz, referencing Football-plus.az, reports that Rashad Eyyubov, who had been working as an assistant to Vasiliy Berezutskiy, will no longer be part of the coaching team.

The reason for this change is an offer he received from AFFA.

Eyyubov will now assist Fernando Santos in the national team. The Portuguese coach, who had been without a local assistant for months, will fill the position with Eyyubov. His official presentation will take place at an upcoming AFFA Executive Committee meeting.

Has AFFA signed an official contract with Rashad Eyyubov?

For more details, we reached out to the young coach. His response was: "I can't comment on this matter. I was asked not to. Sorry…"

Our interviewee did not deny the news, which suggests that Rashad Eyyubov will indeed be joining the national team as a local coach. As they say, "where there's smoke, there's fire."

Idman.biz

