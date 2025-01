Patrick Kluivert has been appointed head coach of Indonesia's national team.

He will become the head coach of the Indonesia national team. Kluivert is set to sign a two-year deal with the Asians, Idman.biz reports.

The 48-year-old coach's presentation will take place on January 12.

Kluivert's last job was with Turkish team Adana Demirspor, from which he parted ways in 2023.

Idman.biz