6 January 2025
EN

Juninho to fund €1 million of his own transfer to Sevilla

Football
News
6 January 2025 16:48
28
Juninho to fund €1 million of his own transfer to Sevilla

Qarabag forward Olavio Juninho's move to Sevilla has been subject to new details, with the Spanish media revealing some of the terms of the agreement.

While Qarabag initially demanded €4 million for the Brazilian forward, Sevilla will only pay €3 million, with Juninho covering the remaining €1 million, Idman.biz reports.

Additionally, for every season Sevilla qualifies for the Champions League during Juninho's tenure, Qarabag will receive an extra €250,000. The Azerbaijani club will also receive a percentage of Juninho’s future transfer fee if the forward is sold for more than €4 million—20% of the surplus amount will go to Qarabag.

The transfer is expected to be finalized in the coming days.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Sabail sign first transfer of the winter window
18:04
Azerbaijan football

Sabail sign first transfer of the winter window

Sabail have officially completed their first player signing of the winter transfer window
Turan-Tovuz to face Pakhtakor in Antalya
17:51
Football

Turan-Tovuz to face Pakhtakor in Antalya

On January 9, the team will face Romania's Gloria Buzau. The match will kick off at 17:00 local time
Qarabag maintain position, Sabah move up in European club rankings
17:20
Football

Qarabag maintain position, Sabah move up in European club rankings

The list includes the 400 strongest clubs in the continent
New member of Fernando Santos' coaching staff – PHOTO
17:09
Football

New member of Fernando Santos' coaching staff – PHOTO

A change has occurred in the coaching staff of Sabah FC
Patrick Kluivert appointed head coach of Indonesia national team
16:52
Football

Patrick Kluivert appointed head coach of Indonesia national team

The 48-year-old coach's presentation will take place on January 12
Ipswich sign defender Godfrey on loan
14:12
Football

Ipswich sign defender Godfrey on loan

The 26-year-old will play for Ipswich until the end of the season

Most read

Luka Modrić makes history with record-breaking goal for Real Madrid - VIDEO
4 January 10:38
Football

Luka Modrić makes history with record-breaking goal for Real Madrid - VIDEO

Luka Modrić has etched his name into Real Madrid’s history books
Qarabag approve Juninho’s move to Sevilla
4 January 09:59
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag approve Juninho’s move to Sevilla

Qarabag’s Brazilian star Juninho is set to join Spanish club Sevilla, as the transfer has been officially confirmed
Unpleasant "guest" to former national football player - PHOTO - VIDEO
4 January 15:52
Football

Unpleasant "guest" to former national football player - PHOTO - VIDEO

A bear entered the garden of the former defender, who is currently the head coach of the Mexican team Monterrey

Azer Bagirov, who underwent surgery, announced his latest condition
4 January 15:17
Football

Azer Bagirov, who underwent surgery, announced his latest condition

The specialist said that he is feeling well now