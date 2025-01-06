Juninho to fund €1 million of his own transfer to Sevilla

Qarabag forward Olavio Juninho's move to Sevilla has been subject to new details, with the Spanish media revealing some of the terms of the agreement.

While Qarabag initially demanded €4 million for the Brazilian forward, Sevilla will only pay €3 million, with Juninho covering the remaining €1 million, Idman.biz reports.

Additionally, for every season Sevilla qualifies for the Champions League during Juninho's tenure, Qarabag will receive an extra €250,000. The Azerbaijani club will also receive a percentage of Juninho’s future transfer fee if the forward is sold for more than €4 million—20% of the surplus amount will go to Qarabag.

The transfer is expected to be finalized in the coming days.

Idman.biz